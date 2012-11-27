Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC group