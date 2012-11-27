BRIEF-Ex-Comverse CEO Alexander gets 2-1/2 years prison in options backdating case
Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing
Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing
Feb 23 Royal Bank of Canada is in a court battle with a former executive it dismissed after moving him to the Bahamas, where it could continue a lucrative trading business hindered by U.S. regulations by using a little-known exception for foreign banks.
* Says action related to LGBTQ community taken by Trump administration is "troubling and goes against all that we believe in" Source text - (http://bit.ly/2lKsqjZ) Further company coverage: