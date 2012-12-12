BRIEF-FMR LLC reports 13.69 pct passive stake in Tesla vs previous stake of 10.19 pct

* FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2lGUTs2 Further company coverage: