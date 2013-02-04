BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 9 Investors are spurning U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they keep gobbling up stocks and other risky assets. High-yield bond funds posted $2.1 billion in net withdrawals during the week ended March 8, the most since November 2016, the data showed. The flight from lower-grade corporate debt follows strong performance in t