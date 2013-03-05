BRIEF-3TL Technologies announced license agreement to provide platform to a household consumer products company
* 3TL Technologies Corp - announced a license agreement to provide platform to a household consumer products company
* 3TL Technologies Corp - announced a license agreement to provide platform to a household consumer products company
* Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins plan to remove artificial colorings from U.S. menus by end of 2018
* Taubman Centers increases quarterly common dividend 5 percent to $0.625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: