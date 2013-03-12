US STOCKS-Wall St set to resume record rally amid rate hike talk
* Futures up: Dow 155 pts, S&P 16.75 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, March 1 The dollar jumped and short-term U.S. Treasury yields hit the highest since 2009 on Wednesday, as investors focused on growing chances of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, rather than on U.S. President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress.
* Foresight Energy LP - units and foresight energy finance intend to commence a series of transactions comprising a refinancing of indebtedness