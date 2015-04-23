April 23ADVA Optical Networking SE :

* Achieves Q1 2015 revenues of 95.6 million euros ($102.25 million) , up 22.4 pct

* Q1 2015 IFRS pro forma operating income of 3.7 million euros (3.9 pct revenues) versus 0.4 million euros or 0.5 pct of revenues in Q1 2014

* Q1 2015 IFRS operating income amounts to 3.3 million euros, after 0.1 million euros in Q1 2014

* In Q2 2015 expects revenues to range between 105 million euros and 110 million euros, and anticipates pro forma operating income of between 3 pct and 6 pct of revenues

