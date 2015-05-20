BRIEF-SFA Engineering signs contract worth 395.90 bln won
* Says it signed a 395.90 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
STOCKHOLM May 20 Tradedoubler
* Gravity4 says will purchase publicly traded TradeDoubler AB 282,350,000 kr (equivalent to 6.67 kr per share) in cash upon closing, additional to the equivalent of that amount in Gravity4 stock.
* Gravity4 says offer would value the full transaction at 564,700,000 kr (equivalent to 13.4 kr per share). (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement by company regarding a capital raising. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: