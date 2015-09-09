Sept 9Cellectis SA :
* Reported on Tuesday H1 total revenues and other income of
17.2 million euros ($19.19 million) (H1 2014: 10.2 million
euros)
* H1 operating loss amounted to 15.7 million euros (H1 2014:
loss of 5.0 million euros)
* H1 net loss attributable to shareholders of Cellectis
amounted to 16.0 million euros (H1 2014: loss of 7.4 million
euros)
* Q2 net loss attributable to shareholders of Cellectis
amounted to 22.2 million euros, or 0.63 euros per share
* Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2015 amounted to
283.9 million euros compared to 112.3 million euros as of
December 31, 2014
