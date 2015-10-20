Oct 20 Kiadis Pharma BV :

* Announces enrolment of first patient in its repeat-dosing phase II clinical trial with ATIR101

* Patient was enrolled in Hamilton, Canada within a month of receiving regulatory approval for the study from the Canadian authorities

* Study has now been approved by authorities in Canada, Belgium and the United Kingdom, with approval pending in Germany

