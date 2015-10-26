UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SEOUL, April 6 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.
* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017