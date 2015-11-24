BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services on the TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX
Nov 24Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :
* Said on Monday it increases its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to 9.9 pct of shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX
* Scorpio Tankers Inc. announces pricing of $50 million senior unsecured notes due 2019