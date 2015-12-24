BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya to discontinue project to set up hospital in Orissa
* Says surrender of leased land in Bhubaneswar, Orissa and discontinuation of project to set up hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Cellectis SA :
* Announces the submission of a clinical trial application (CTA) to the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) requesting approval to initiate UCART19 First-in-Human clinical investigation in leukaemia in the United Kingdom
* This study aims to include CD19-positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) patients
* Says other eligibility criteria to enter clinical trials will be assessed by the investigators
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says surrender of leased land in Bhubaneswar, Orissa and discontinuation of project to set up hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DIAMYD MEDICAL INVESTS IN BROAD INTERNATIONAL PATENT PROTECTION FOR DIAMYD® AND NEW STUDY DRUG HAS BEEN PRODUCED
* Says unit Heptares received milestone payment of $12 million from AstraZeneca, on small molecule A2A antagonist AZD4635 (HTL-1071)