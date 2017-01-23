Jan 23 Gran Tierra Energy Inc
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc provides operational update
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was
approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent
increase
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - current WI production is
approximately 32,000 boepd.
* Gran Tierra - based on midpoint of 2017 WI production
guidance of 34,000 to 38,000 boepd, forecasting a 16 percent
increase over Q4 2016 production
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc says estimated 2016 total capital
expenditures $687.2 million
