Jan 23 Halliburton Co

* Halliburton announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.09 billion

* Q4 completion and production revenue $2,268 million versus. $2,831 million

* Halliburton -"gained significant market share through downturn, and as market stabilized co leveraged this share to drive margin improvement"

* Q4 drilling and evaluation revenue $1,753 million versus. $2,251 million

* Halliburton Co says do not expect to see an inflection in International markets until latter half of 2017

* Halliburton Co - "North America market appears to have rounded corner, but International downward cycle is still playing out", regarding land market

* "as we move into 2017 our focus will be on driving industry leading returns"

* Halliburton - in International markets, low commodity prices have stressed budgets, have impacted economics across deepwater and mature field markets

* During Q4 of 2016, Halliburton incurred approximately $92 million of foreign currency exchange losses

* Halliburton - single largest foreign currency exchange loss in Q4 was $53 million, or $0.06 per share, non-tax deductible impact from devaluation of Egyptian pound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: