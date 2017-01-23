Jan 23 Ares Capital Corp
* Ares capital corporation announces private offering of
unsecured convertible notes
* Ares capital corp - plans to make a private offering of
$250 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible notes
due 2022
* Ares capital corp says expects to use net proceeds of this
offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its
debt facilities
* Ares capital corp- convertible notes are expected to
mature on february 1, 2022
