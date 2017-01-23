Jan 23 Endeavour Mining Corp :
* Endeavour posts record performance in Q4, meets 2016
guidance and expects further production growth and AISC
reduction in 2017
* Endeavour Mining Corp sees 2017 gold production expected
to increase to 600-640koz, excluding Houndé, and AISC expected
to decrease further to $860-905/oz
* Endeavour Mining Corp sees 2017 gold production between
600-640koz
* For 2017, free cash flow expected to increase to $150m,
based on 2016 realized gold price of circa $1,240/oz
* Nearly $20 million of sustaining expenditures are planned
for 2017
* Agbaou is expected to return to a production rate of
175-180koz in 2017
