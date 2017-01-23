Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 23 IBM :
* IBM - financial terms were not disclosed
* IBM security plans to acquire Agile 3 solutions to help the C-Suite manage data risk
* IBM will offer Agile 3 solutions' technology through ibm data security services
* Plans to integrate Agile 3 solutions' capabilities into its data protection software IBM guardium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.