Jan 23 Enlink Midstream Partners Lp :
* Enlink midstream announces 2017 guidance, provides
operational update
* Enlink Midstream - 2017 net income mid-point for enlk
projected to be $100 million; adjusted ebitda mid-point net to
enlk projected to be $850 million
* Enlink Midstream - 2017 net income mid-point for ENLC
projected to be $75 million; cash available for distribution
mid-point for ENLC projected to be $220 million
* Says growth capital expenditures funded solely by ENLK
projected to range from $505 million to $645 million for 2017
* Enlink midstream - current plan is to exit 2017 with an
annual adjusted EBITDA run-rate net to enlk between $925 million
and $950 million
* Enlink Midstream Partners Lp says growth capital
expenditures for Enlc's interest in central Oklahoma assets to
range from $60 million to $70 million for 2017
* Enlink - throughout 2017, enlink plans to increase gas
processing capacity in central Oklahoma at Chisholm complex by
400 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d)
