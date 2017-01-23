Jan 23 Gowest Gold Ltd :
* Gowest to acquire 50 pct ownership interest in redstone
mill
* Gowest Gold Ltd - first installment of purchase price
having an aggregate value equal to $5.75 million
* Gowest Gold Ltd - for purposes of transaction, proposed
deemed value per unit will be $0.15
* Gowest Gold Ltd - second installment of purchase price
having an aggregate value equal to $5.75 million
* Upon completion of proposed transaction, each of parties
will hold a 50 pct interest in JVCO
