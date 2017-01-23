Jan 23 Banc Of California Inc
* Banc of California names Robert Sznewajs Chairman of the
Board; commences CEO succession process
* Banc of California - Office of CEO / president will be
composed of Hugh Boyle, Chief Risk Officer, who will
additionally assume title of interim CEO
* Banc of California Inc- Steven Sugarman's resignation from
his role as chairman and Chief Executive Officer
* Banc of California Inc - Office of CEO / president will
also be composed of J. Francisco A. Turner, Chief Strategy
Officer
* Turner will partner with Boyle and assume title of interim
Chief Financial Officer and President
* Banc of California Inc says board is undertaking a search
to identify internal or external candidate to lead company
