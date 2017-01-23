BRIEF-Tianda Pharmaceuticals says Fang Wen Quan has been appointed as managing director
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
Jan 23 7D Surgical:
* 7D surgical receives fda 510(k) and health canada mdl clearance for its breakthrough image guidance system for spine surgery Source text for Eikon:
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago
Jan 25 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :