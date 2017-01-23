Jan 23 First Defiance Financial Corp :

* First Defiance Financial Corp reports record full year earnings of $3.19 per share for 2016, up 13.1% from full year 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $922,000 versus $910,000

* First Defiance Financial Corp - net interest income of $20.5 million in Q4 of 2016 was up from $19.0 million in Q4 of 2015

* First Defiance Financial Corp - net interest margin was 3.76% for Q4 of 2016, up from 3.69% in Q3 2016

* First Defiance Financial Corp - pending merger with Commercial Bancshares Inc is expected to close in Q1 of 2017