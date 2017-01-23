Jan 23 Hope Bancorp Inc
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I
Financial Corp.
* Total aggregate value of transaction is approximately
$48.8 million or $9.50 per UNIF common share
* Says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive
to tangible book value and earnings
* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously
approved transaction
* As of September 30, 2016, Hope Bancorp, Inc. on a pro
forma basis with U & I Financial Corp. would have total assets
of $13.8 billion
* Hope Bancorp- signing of agreement under which UNIF will
merge with and into Hope Bancorp and Unibank will merge with and
into Bank Of Hope
* Hope Bancorp - under terms of agreement, UNIF common
shareholders will be entitled to receive shares of Hope common
stock in stock-for-stock deal
