Jan 24 Nord Anglia Education Inc

* Nord Anglia Education reports first quarter FY2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $261 million versus I/B/E/S view $261.9 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 to $0.71

* Nord Anglia Education Inc - Reiterating its previous outlook for fiscal 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA

* Nord Anglia Education Inc - Raising its outlook for fiscal 2017 adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

* Nord Anglia - Now expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted net income to range between $69-$74 million and adjusted EPS to range between $0.66-$0.71 per share

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $923.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S