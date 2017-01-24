Jan 24 WestRock Co :
* Definitive agreement reached for WestRock to acquire multi
packaging solutions for $18.00 per share
* WestrRock Co - deal for $18.00 per share
* Westrock Co - deal for total enterprise value of $2.28
billion
* WestRock Co - acquisition is expected to be immediately
accretive to westrock's financial results
* Transaction will be financed through a combination of cash
on hand and existing credit facilities
* Definitive agreement reached for WestRock to acquire multi
packaging solutions for $18.00 per share
* Expects to refinance existing MPS debt assumed as part of
transaction upon closing
* WestRock Co - Marc Shore and Dennis Kaltman, president,
MPS, will join WestRock as part of transaction.
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of MPS for $18.00 per
share in cash and assumption of an estimated $873 million in net
debt
* WestRock - two largest shareholders of MPS have agreed to
vote all of their shares in favor of transaction
* WestRock Co - deal expected to generate $85 million in
run-rate synergies by end of fiscal 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: