Jan 24 WestRock Co :

* Definitive agreement reached for WestRock to acquire multi packaging solutions for $18.00 per share

* WestrRock Co - deal for $18.00 per share

* Westrock Co - deal for total enterprise value of $2.28 billion

* WestRock Co - acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to westrock's financial results

* Transaction will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and existing credit facilities

* Expects to refinance existing MPS debt assumed as part of transaction upon closing

* WestRock Co - Marc Shore and Dennis Kaltman, president, MPS, will join WestRock as part of transaction.

* To acquire all of outstanding shares of MPS for $18.00 per share in cash and assumption of an estimated $873 million in net debt

* WestRock - two largest shareholders of MPS have agreed to vote all of their shares in favor of transaction

* WestRock - deal expected to generate $85 million in run-rate synergies by end of fiscal 2019