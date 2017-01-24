Jan 24 W&T Offshore Inc

* W&T Offshore Inc says its board of directors has approved a 2017 capital expenditure budget of $125 million

* W&T Offshore announces 2017 capital budget and provides production and expense guidance for 2017

* W&T Offshore Inc - Expects total production in 2017 to be approximately 4 percent higher than mid-point of company's expected production in 2016

* W&T Offshore Inc - Currently anticipates drilling six to eight wells during 2017 in Gulf of Mexico

* W&T Offshore Inc - 2017 plan includes performing between 20 and 25 recompletions at a cost of approximately $26 million

* W&T Offshore Inc - Expect to realize higher adjusted EBITDA and better adjusted EBITDA margins in 2017 than that experienced in 2015 and 2016

* W&T Offshore Inc says total production for full year 2017 15.2 mmboe - 16.8 mmboe

* W&T Offshore Inc sees Q1 total production 3.7 - 4.1 mmboe