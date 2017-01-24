EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 24 Johnson & Johnson
* Johnson & Johnson reports 2016 fourth-quarter results:
* Q4 earnings per share $1.38
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.58 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $18.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.28 billion
* Johnson & Johnson - Engaging in a process to evaluate potential strategic options for Johnson & Johnson diabetes care companies
* Johnson & Johnson - Strategic options may include formation of operating partnerships, joint ventures or strategic alliances, a sale of businesses
* Sees FY 2017 sales $74.1 billion to $74.8 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.93 to $7.08 excluding items
* Johnson & Johnson - Excluding items, on an operational basis, qtrly worldwide sales increased 7.6 percent, domestic sales increased 9.5 percent and international sales increased 5.6 percent
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.11, revenue view $75.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Johnson & Johnson Q4 worldwide Invokana/ Invokamet sales $371 million versus $372 million
* Johnson & Johnson - Q4 worldwide pharmaceutical sales $8,232 million versus $8,064 million last year
* Q4 worldwide Remicade sales $1,624 million versus $1,783 million in Q3
* Johnson & Johnson - Q4 worldwide consumer sales $3,432 million versus $3,320 million last year
* Johnson & Johnson - Q4 worldwide medical devices sales $6,442 million versus $6,427 million last year
* Johnson & Johnson Q4 worldwide Zytiga sales $519 million versus $581 million
* Q4 worldwide Velcade sales $274 million versus $304 million in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.