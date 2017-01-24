Jan 24 II-VI Inc

* II-VI Incorporated reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings; achieves record bookings, revenues and backlog

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 revenue $232 million versus I/B/E/S view $225.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.31 to $0.36

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $234 million to $244 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $228.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* II-VI Inc says additional expenses associated with acceleration of investment in new technology platform in Q3 expected to be around $0.11 per share

* Qtrly bookings of $274m increased 32% from Q2FY16

* Qtrly bookings of $274m increased 32% from Q2FY16

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.49