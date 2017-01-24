Jan 24 Verizon Communications Inc
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.86 excluding
items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $32.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.08
billion
* Verizon Communications Inc - Regarding Yahoo acquisition,
Verizon continues to work with Yahoo to assess impact of data
breaches
* Qtrly wireless retail postpaid churn 1.10 percent versus
0.96 percent last year
* Qtrly wireless retail postpaid net additions 591,000
versus 1.5 million last year
* Verizon Communications Inc - At year-end 2016, Verizon had
114.2 million wireless retail connections, a 1.9 percent
year-over-year increase
* Verizon Communications Inc sees full-year 2017
consolidated revenues, on an organic basis, to be fairly
consistent with 2016
* FY 2017 revenue view $126.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Verizon Communications Inc sees consolidated capital
spending for 2017 in range of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion
* Verizon Communications Inc sees minimum pension funding
requirements of approximately $600 million in 2017
* Verizon says on track for return by 2018-2019 timeframe to
co's credit-rating profile prior to acquisition of Vodafone
interest in Verizon wireless
* Verizon Communications - Expects its acquisition of XO
Communications to close in Q1 2017 and sale of data centers to
Equinix to close in Q2 2017
