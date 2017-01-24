Jan 24 Corning Inc
* Reg-Corning reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016
financial results and significant progress on strategy and
capital allocation framework
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.47
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Corning inc - year-over-year sales, net income, and eps
growth expected in q1 of 2017
* Corning Inc qtrly core earnings per share $0.50
* Corning Inc - life sciences segment is expected to have
low-single-digit percentage sales growth for first-quarter and
full-year 2017
* Corning Inc - in q1 of 2017, company expects corning's
volume to increase by mid-teen percentage year over year for
display technologies
* Corning Inc - expects full-year 2017 segment sales to
increase for specialty materials
* Corning- expects overall favorable lcd glass price
environment for full year, with price declines more moderate
than in 2016 for display technologies
* Corning Inc - in q1 of 2017, year-over-year optical
communications sales growth is expected to be at least 25
percent
* Corning Inc - full-year 2017 sales are expected to be
consistent to up slightly from last year for environmental
technologies
* Corning Inc qtrly gaap net sales $2,476 million versus
$2,231 million
* Corning Inc - for q1 of 2017, year-over-year segment sales
are expected to be consistent to down slightly for environmental
technologies
* Corning Inc - for full-year 2017, corning expects rate of
growth in both retail market and glass demand to be in
mid-single digit percentages
* Corning Inc - expects an overall favorable lcd glass price
environment for full year 2017, with price declines more
moderate than in 2016
* Corning Inc - in q1 of 2017, year-over-year segment sales
growth is expected to be in high-teen percentages for specialty
materials
* Corning Inc qtrly core sales $2,551 million versus $2,402
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.50
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
