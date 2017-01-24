Jan 24 3M Co
* 3M reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.88
* Q4 sales $7.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.33 billion
* 3M Co says co affirmed its 2017 full-year performance
expectations
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.45 to $8.80
* 3M Co says foreign currency translation reduced sales by
0.8 percent year-on-year in Q4
* 3M Co says Q4 organic local-currency sales increased 1.6
percent while divestitures reduced sales by 0.4 percent
* 3M Co says Q4 industrial sales of $2.5 billion, up 3.0
percent in U.S. dollars
* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.63, revenue view $30.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
