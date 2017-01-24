Jan 24 Petrus Resources Ltd :
* Petrus Resources announces term loan refinancing,
production and operations update and 2017 outlook
* Petrus Resources Ltd - has entered into an agreement with
macquarie bank limited to extend company's $42 million second
lien term loan by two years
* Petrus Resources Ltd - reduced amount outstanding by $7
million through working capital and available credit facilities
* Petrus Resources Ltd- 2017 capital budget is expected to
add net production at a cost of approximately $15,000 per
flowing boe/d
* 2017 capital program is expected to be funded through cash
flow and working capital
* Petrus Resources Ltd - 2017 capital program is expected to
include drilling 16 gross (11.7 net) cardium wells at ferrier
* Petrus Resources-expects 2017 capital program will
increase Dec 2016 field estimated production by about 12 to 18
pct by year-end 2017 to 9,600-10,200 boe/d
* Petrus Resources - co's Jan monthly production is expected
to be about 9,000 boe/d with addition of three new wells in co's
2016 drilling program
