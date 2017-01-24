Jan 24 Prologis Inc :
* Sees 2017 net earnings $1.55 to $1.70
* Prologis reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
earnings results
* Q4 core FFO per share $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 core ffo $2.60 to $2.70
* Prologis Inc qtrly total revenue $620.1 million versus
$643.2 million
* Q4 revenue view $562.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: