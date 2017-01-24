Jan 24 AK Steel :
* AK steel reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
financial results
* AK steel reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 loss per share $0.22
* Q4 sales $1.42 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.41 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ak Steel Holding Corp - in connection with bankruptcy of
magnetation LLC, company's Q4 2016 results included a charge of
$69.5 million
* AK Steel -included in results for Q4 of 2016 are
unrealized gains of $33.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share,
from iron ore derivatives that settle in 2017 and 2018
* AK Steel Holding Corp qtrly shipments of 1,412,200 tons
compared to shipments of 1,655,800 tons for year-ago Q4
* AK Steel - also included in Q4 results were net pension
and opeb corridor charges and pension settlement charges of
$68.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share
* AK Steel - Q4 decline in shipments largely driven by
decision to reduce commodity steel sales to distributor,
converters market, which declined 23% from q4 of 2015
* AK Steel Holding Corp says shipments to automotive
industry were slightly lower in q4 of 2016 compared to a year
ago
* AK Steel -average selling price for Q4 of 2016 increased
7% from Q4 of 2015 to $998 per ton as a result of better sales
mix and higher carbon steel spot market pricing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: