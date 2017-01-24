Jan 24 Ose Immunotherapeutics SA :

* Announces that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommends continuation of pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Tedopi in non-small cell lung cancer

* Registration trial will include 500 patients and results are expected to be reported in late 2018

* Second IDMC review is expected to occur in Q2 of 2017