* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
* Acquire oil,gas assets in Egypt,Morocco, currently held by circle oil plc for a total cash consideration of $30 million
* In Egypt, co will acquire a 40 per cent. Interest in Nw Gemsa concession, in which it currently holds a 10 per cent, as part of deal
* Acquisition to be funded through conditional placing of new common shares in SDX at a placing price of 30 pence(C$0.50) per placing share
* On completion of acquisition, co anticipates total net working interest production will increase to approximately 4,705boepd
* In Morocco, company will acquire a 75 per cent interest in both Sebou, Lalla Mimouna concessions
* On completion of acquisition, co anticipates its net working interest 2P reserves will grow to 12.03 mmboe
* Acquisition also to be funded by simultaneous direct subscription of new shares at placing price to raise gross proceeds of about $40 million
* Placing, subscriptions are expected to raise gross proceeds of up to about $40 million, which will be used to fund deal among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among investment firms considering a bid for Brazilian sportswear and shoe maker Alpargatas SA , whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.