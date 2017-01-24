UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Kroger Co
* KROGER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JOE FEY, NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
* CLONTZ CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS OF HARRIS TEETER, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources