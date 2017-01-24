Jan 24 Horizon Global Corp :
* Horizon Global announces proposed offerings of common
stock and convertible senior notes
* Horizon Global Corp - notes are expected to mature on July
1, 2022, unless earlier converted or repurchased
* Horizon Global -intends to offer and sell, 3.5 million
shares of common stock
* Horizon Global Corp -intends to use all of net proceeds
from common stock offering to repay approximately $147.5 million
of its term loan
* Horizon Global -intends to offer and sell $100.0 million
aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due
2022
* Horizon Global Corp - intends to use remainder of net
proceeds from notes offering to pay cost of convertible note
hedge transactions
