Jan 24 PVH Corp
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored
clothing business for north america from marcraft
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* PVH Corp - intends to consolidate north america men's
tailored businesses for all its brands under one partner,
peerless clothing international inc, beginning jan 2018
* PVH will acquire certain assets related to licensed
business and license agreement would be terminated effective
december 31, 2017
