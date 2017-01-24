Jan 24 Horizon Global Corp -

* Horizon Global announces preliminary unaudited 2016 financial results

* Anticipates synergies for Westfalia in 2017 to be approximately eur9 million

* Sees net sales growth of 3.0 to 3.5 percent on a gaap basis for year ended December 31, 2016

* Sees net sales growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent on a constant currency basis for year ended December 31, 2016

* Sees capital expenditures in range of 2.0 to 2.4 percent of sales for financial results for year ended December 31, 2016

* Sees adjusted segment operating profit increasing 140 to 160 basis points for year ended December 31, 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $627.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S