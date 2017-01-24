Jan 24 CA Inc -
* CA Technologies reports third quarter fiscal year 2017
results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue $1.007 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01
billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company has updated its fiscal 2017 outlook
* CA Inc sees FY 2017 total revenue to be flat as reported
and to increase in a range of flat to plus 1 percent in constant
currency
* CA Inc sees gaap FY 2017 diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations of $1.80 to $1.85
* CA Inc sees fy 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share
from continuing operations of $2.42 to $2.47
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.51, revenue view $4.03
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
