* Discover Financial Services reports fourth quarter net
income of $563 million or $1.40 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share $1.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Discover Financial Services says Q4 credit card loans grew
$3.6 billion, or 6%, to $61.5 billion and discover card sales
volume increased 3% from prior year
* Discover Financial Services says Q4 total net charge-off
rate excluding pci loans increased 28 basis points from prior
year to 2.39%
* Discover Financial Services quarterly payment services
transaction dollar volume was $46.1 billion, flat to prior year
* Discover Financial Services says Q4 total delinquency
rate over 30 days past due excluding pci loans increased 30
basis points from prior year to 1.97%
* Quarterly net interest income $1,892 million versus $1,732
million last year
* In quarter, diners club international volume increased 8%
from prior year driven by continued growth in asia
* Quarterly provision for loan losses $578 million versus
$484 million last year
