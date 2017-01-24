Jan 24 Michaels Companies Inc -
* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18
million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and
repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock
* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18
million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and
repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock
* Company updates guidance for Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per common share is expected
to be $0.94 to $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Comparable store sales for q4 of fiscal 2016 are
anticipated to be in range of negative 0.9% to negative 1.5%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.77
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: