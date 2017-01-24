Jan 24 Southwest Bancorp Inc :
* Southwest Bancorp Inc reports results for fourth quarter
2016 and announces quarterly dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Southwest Bancorp Inc says net interest income totaled
$20.1 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to $19.8 million for q3
of 2016
* Southwest Bancorp Inc - quarterly net interest margin was
3.40% at December 31, 2016, compared to 3.42% at september 30,
2016
