Jan 24 Steel Dynamics Inc -
* Steel Dynamics reports fourth quarter and annual 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.87 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 excluding items
* "Believe 2017 north american automotive steel consumption
will be steady"
* Steel operations profitability declined in Q4, as
customers' hesitancy to place orders earlier in quarter resulted
in lower shipments
* "Also see some improved activity within energy sector in
2017"
* Company's quarterly average steel product price decreased
more than consumed raw material scrap costs, resulting in steel
metal spread compression
* Q4 2016 average product selling price for company's steel
operations decreased $60 to $680 per ton
