Jan 24 Logitech International SA
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Logitech reports highest retail revenue in company's
history
* Raised its fiscal year 2017 outlook to 12 to 13 percent
retail sales growth in constant currency
* Q3 sales were $667 million, up 7 percent compared to q3 of
prior year
* Increased its non-gaap operating income outlook for fiscal
year 2017 to a range of $225 to $230 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $646.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
