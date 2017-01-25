Jan 25 Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating
results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
* Q4 revenue fell 6.2 percent to TWD 58.35 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue TWD 231.2 billion
* Qtrly basic earnings per share (EPS) was NT$1.00
* For 2017, company expects total revenue to increase by
NT$1.15 billion, or 0.5%, to NT$231.16 billion
* Chunghwa Telecom - Capex including deferred projects from
2016 is expected to increase by NT$6.80 billion to NT$30.28
billion as compared to prior year.
* FY basic earnings per share is expected to decrease by
NT$0.41 to NT$4.75, as compared to prior year
