Jan 25 Sprague Resources Lp
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire
capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
* Sprague Resources LP - deal for $23 million in cash
* Sprague Resources LP - also announced that it will invest
$8 million to convert half of terminal's storage capacity to
gasoline and ethanol service
* Sprague Resources LP- Sprague intends to fund transaction
with borrowings from its senior secured credit facility; closing
is expected to occur within thirty days
* Sprague Resources LP says transaction is expected to be
accretive to distributable cash flow and ramp-up to about $6
million of adjusted EBITDA annually
