Jan 25 Marketaxess Holdings Inc
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4
million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of
$0.88
* Q4 earnings per share $0.88
* Q4 revenue rose 23.2 percent to $94.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 27 percent to
$0.33per share
* Capital expenditures for 2017 to be in range of $25.0
million to $30.0 million
* Marketaxess Holdings Inc - Expects total expenses for 2017
to be in range of $192.0 million to $208.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $93.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
